Rory McIlroy is back to No. 1 in the world rankings, and he's also topping the list of favorites this week according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

McIlroy is one of the headliners of a star-studded field at the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods and featuring nine of the top 10 players in the world. But it's the Ulsterman who has been installed as an 8/1 betting favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as he looks to win for the fifth time in the last 12 months. McIlroy is making his fourth career start at Riviera and finished T-4 last year.

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are next on the odds list at 10/1, followed by 2017 winner Dustin Johnson. Woods, who has famously never won this event despite making 13 prior appearances, headlines a group at 20/1 that also features former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka.

Here's a look at some of the other notable betting odds as the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing comes to a close this week:

8/1: Rory McIlroy

10/1: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

12/1: Dustin Johnson

20/1: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

25/1: Tony Finau

30/1: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

35/1: Jason Day, Justin Rose

40/1: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman

50/1: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

60/1: Abraham Ancer, Matt Kuchar, Joaquin Neimann, J.B. Holmes, Kevin Na

80/1: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Moore, Charles Howell III, Branden Grace

100/1: Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Max Homa, Alex Noren, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Smith, Keegan Bradley, Ryan Palmer, Adam Hadwin

125/1: Matthew Wolff, Francesco Molinari, J.T. Poston, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy, Brendon Todd, Russell Knox

150/1: Jim Furyk, Danny Willett, Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen, Vaughn Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam, Bud Cauley, Patrick Rodgers, Matt Jones, Brian Harman, Carlos Ortiz