Rory McIlroy live feed airing within enhanced final round of 2019 PLAYERS

GOLF Channel on Tuesday will air an enhanced encore broadcast of the 2019 PLAYERS Championship final round, featuring World No. 1 Rory McIlroy taking part in a live video feed that will air side-by-side on screen during the closing stretch of the telecast. McIlroy’s victory at THE PLAYERS contributed to a standout season that would later include a second FedExCup title and being voted by his peers as PGA TOUR Player of the Year.

GOLF Channel – in collaboration with Sky Sports – will re-air the early stages of the final round beginning at 1 p.m. ET utilizing the Sky Sports broadcast feed, which will be simulcast across both GOLF Channel and Sky Sports Golf. Then, Watchalong with Rory will kick off on both networks at 4:30 p.m. ET (in primetime in the U.K) with the live feed of McIlroy re-watching the closing stretch of his round at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course:

2019 PLAYERS – Final Round (early stages) 1-4:30 p.m. ET

Watchalong with Rory: 2019 PLAYERS (closing stretch) 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Watchalong with Rory will allow fans on both sides of the Atlantic to engage with McIlroy in real-time through the on-screen live video feed, where he’ll be joined by Sky Sports’ Nick Dougherty and GOLF Channel’s Brandel Chamblee to recall the pivotal moments that led to McIlroy’s first PLAYERS Championship title. Fans tuning in are encouraged to take part in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #WatchalongWithRory. Dougherty and Chamblee also will live tweet during the early stages of the final round broadcast, providing commentary and answering viewers questions leading up to the live feed at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Complementing GOLF Channel and Sky Sports Golf’s final round telecasts, Sky Sports Main Event also will air the final round of the Championship from 1-6:30 p.m. ET. Watchalong with Rory will continue through McIlroy’s final putt on the 72nd hole, and also will include the corresponding winner interview from the Sky Cart immediately following his round.