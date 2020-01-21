Tiger Woods returns to action Thursday at Torrey Pines, a place where he’s won eight times including the 2008 U.S. Open. However, Woods is not the betting favorite for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.
Rory McIlroy is listed as the betting favorite in San Diego, according to golfodds.com. McIlroy, who tied for fifth in his Farmers debut last year, is 7/1, followed by 2017 Farmers champ Jon Rahm at 9/1. Woods has the third-best odds, at 12/1.
Here is a look at the rest of the players listed at 100/1 or better:
7/1: McIlroy
9/1: Rahm
12/1: Woods
16/1: Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele
20/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
25/1: Gary Woodland, Tony Finau
30/1: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im
40/1: Jason Day, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker, Joaquin Niemann
50/1: Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Ryan Palmer
60/1: Matt Wolff, Billy Horschel, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin
80/1: Francesco Molinari, Ben An, Keegan Bradley, Bud Cauley, Russell Knox, Jason Kokrak, Emiliano Grillo
100/1: Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Lucas Glover, Rory Sabbatini, Harris English, Joel Dahmen, Sebastian Munoz, Brendan Steele, Denny McCarthy