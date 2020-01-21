Tiger Woods returns to action Thursday at Torrey Pines, a place where he’s won eight times including the 2008 U.S. Open. However, Woods is not the betting favorite for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Rory McIlroy is listed as the betting favorite in San Diego, according to golfodds.com. McIlroy, who tied for fifth in his Farmers debut last year, is 7/1, followed by 2017 Farmers champ Jon Rahm at 9/1. Woods has the third-best odds, at 12/1.

Here is a look at the rest of the players listed at 100/1 or better:

7/1: McIlroy

9/1: Rahm

12/1: Woods

16/1: Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

20/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

25/1: Gary Woodland, Tony Finau

30/1: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im

40/1: Jason Day, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker, Joaquin Niemann

50/1: Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Ryan Palmer

60/1: Matt Wolff, Billy Horschel, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin

80/1: Francesco Molinari, Ben An, Keegan Bradley, Bud Cauley, Russell Knox, Jason Kokrak, Emiliano Grillo

100/1: Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Lucas Glover, Rory Sabbatini, Harris English, Joel Dahmen, Sebastian Munoz, Brendan Steele, Denny McCarthy