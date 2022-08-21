Rory McIlroy has had an interesting week at the BMW Championship.

Thursday, he shot 3 under with a triple bogey.

Friday, he chipped in on 18 to close his round with a birdie.

Saturday, he played hockey with a remote-control golf ball before throwing it into a pond.

McIlroy and playing competitor Scott Stallings stood on the 15th green Saturday afternoon and watched as a greenside fan used a remote to roll a golf ball on the green and toward the cup.

Even par on the day, McIlroy was clearly in no mood for the fan’s antics and quickly made his way toward the cup to do his best Darcy Kuemper (Colorado Avalanche championship goalie) impression.

The No. 3 player in the world appeared content to just swat the ball away from the hole, but as the fan persisted and continued to maneuver the ball toward the cup at the par 3, McIlroy decided the fun was over and proceeded to pick the ball up and throw it into the greenside pond – the same pond the Northern Irishman found himself in on his way to Thursday’s triple bogey.

McIlroy appeared to have complete control of his own golf ball, as he birdied the next two holes. However, he would three-putt the 18th to finish 1 under on the day, leaving himself at 7 under par for the week and five shots off the 54-hole lead of Patrick Cantlay.