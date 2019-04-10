On the eve of the 83rd Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy remains the betting favorite while Tiger Woods' odds have improved.
McIlroy is listed at 8/1 odds by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, which also has Dustin Johnson at 10/1. Woods, a four-time Masters champion, improved from 14/1 to 12/1, where he sits now alongside Justin Rose.
Here's a look at some of the other odds at the Westgate:
8/1: Rory McIlroy
10/1: Dustin Johnson
12/1: Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
16/1: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
20/1: Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari
25/1: Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson
30/1: Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama
35/1: Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen
40/1: Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele
50/1: Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson
60/1: Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland
80/1: Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Charley Hoffman, Si Woo Kim, Charles Howell III
100/1: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker