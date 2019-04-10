On the eve of the 83rd Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy remains the betting favorite while Tiger Woods' odds have improved.

McIlroy is listed at 8/1 odds by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, which also has Dustin Johnson at 10/1. Woods, a four-time Masters champion, improved from 14/1 to 12/1, where he sits now alongside Justin Rose.

Here's a look at some of the other odds at the Westgate:

8/1: Rory McIlroy

10/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

Your browser does not support iframes.

83rd Masters Tournament: Tee times | Full coverage

16/1: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

20/1: Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari

25/1: Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson

30/1: Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama

35/1: Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen

40/1: Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele

50/1: Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson

60/1: Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland

80/1: Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Charley Hoffman, Si Woo Kim, Charles Howell III

100/1: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker