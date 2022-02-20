Rory McIlroy says Saudi League 'dead in the water': 'Who's left? ... No one'

LOS ANGELES – Rory McIlroy was the first player to speak out publicly against the Saudi-backed super league and side with the PGA Tour, so it was only fitting that he would be there when the threat of a rival circuit subsided.

Earlier on Sunday Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson announced they would remain on the PGA Tour ending months of speculation that both stars were bound for the super league. Following his final round at the Genesis Invitational McIlroy was asked what impact the two statements of support for the Tour will have.

“I think with everything that's transpired in the last few days, I don't think it's surprising,” McIlroy said. “I was really glad to see DJ and Bryson put out those statements this week. We all want to play against the best players in the world and they're certainly two of the best players in the world and it's nice to know that they're committed to playing here and committed to making this the best tour in the world.”

McIlroy was also asked if DeChambeau and Johnson’s decision will be the end of the super league concept: “Yeah, who's left? Who's left to go? I mean, there's no one. It's dead in the water in my opinion,” he said. “I just can't see any reason why anyone would go.”

Jordan Spieth was also relieved – and somewhat surprised – by Sunday’s news.

“I don’t know, considering how many of the top 10 to 50 players in the world have now committed publicly to the PGA Tour, including those guys [DeChambeau and Johnson], I don’t know who they are getting to fill it out and make it worth it,” Spieth said. “I’m surprised [by] Bryson with the rumors about his offer and we all know he was strongly considering it.”