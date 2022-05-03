Rory McIlroy signs multi-year equipment extension with TaylorMade Golf

Rory McIlroy signed a "multi-year equipment extension" with TaylorMade Golf for his clubs and golf ball, the company announced Tuesday without providing specifics of the deal.

McIlroy first signed a 10-year contract worth $100 million with the company in 2017.

“Over the last several years I have had the chance to work with the best equipment company in golf," McIlroy said in the announcement. "Today I am excited to announce TaylorMade clubs and ball will be staying in my bag for many years to come. A combination of the dedicated people and unmatched performance is what drove me to remain a part of Team TaylorMade."

McIlroy is coming off a final-round 64 at Augusta National last month, tying the lowest Sunday score in Masters history. This week, he'll celebrate his birthday – he turns 33 on May 4 – and try to defend his Wells Fargo Championship title.

"Over the past five years, in partnership with Rory, our company has been able to advance product innovation and put the best possible equipment in his bag," David Abeles, TaylorMade Golf CEO and president, said. "Rory’s decision to continue to put his trust in our company has us inspired to push the limits of performance even further.”

McIlroy is currently one of four Team TaylorMade athletes in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking, with No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Collin Morikawa also inking deals with the company in recent months.

