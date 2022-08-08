Rory McIlroy will get another crack at St. Andrews.

Tournament officials announced Monday that McIlroy has committed to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in late September with father Gerry.

It’ll be the first time that McIlroy has played the $5 million pro-am event – which is spread across three courses, St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns – since 2019. That year, the McIlroys came close to winning the team component, shooting 39 under par, but were edged out by Tommy Fleetwood’s team.

“I’m really looking forward to playing,” McIlroy said in a release. “It’s one of the most longstanding events on the DP World Tour and one I really enjoy, especially when I partner with my dad. I’ll be taking the team championship just as seriously as the professional event, and it would be a special experience if we could win together.”

McIlroy signed up for the Dunhill Links, scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 2, less than a month after the world No. 3 challenged until the end for the claret jug at the Old Course. Tied for the 54-hole lead at the 150th Open, McIlroy shot 70 in the final round and was surpassed by Cameron Smith. This week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship will mark his first start since the disappointing end to his Open.

The Dunhill Links is the second DP World Tour event that McIlroy will play next month. He is also expected to compete in the circuit’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, on Sept. 8-11.