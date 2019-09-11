Rory McIlroy has won the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award for the third time, officials announced on Wednesday.

McIlroy beat Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele in player voting for the Jack Nicklaus Award, which he also won in 2012 and ’14.

Although McIlroy won three times during the 2018-19 season, including bookend victories at The Players and Tour Championship, Koepka was considered the front-runner for the award thanks to his play in the majors.

Koepka became the fifth player to finish in the top 5 at all four majors in a single season with his victory at the PGA Championship, runner-up finishes at the Masters and U.S. Open, and a tie for fourth at The Open.

“Brooks has had an incredible year, an incredible three years, really,” McIlroy said. “I think [the player vote] speaks volumes about what PGA Tour players feel [is] important. Players just don’t feel only four weeks are important. We play for more than just what the narrative suggests.”

The Tour doesn’t release vote totals for the Player of the Year Award and even McIlroy was denied the percentages when he asked. “They are tight-lipped,” he said.

By virtue of his win at East Lake, McIlroy claimed the FedExCup, capping off a season with 14 top-10s just two missed cuts in 19 started.

“I wanted to try and bring my best every single week I played,” he said. “The top 10s, the consistency, the work that I put in — the greatest compliment you can receive is that your peers feel you’ve done something pretty special.”