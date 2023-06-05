×

Rose Zhang climbs more than 400 spots in Rolex Rankings with first win

Rose Zhang was the No. 1-ranked amateur for a record 141 weeks. After just one week as a pro, she's already well inside the top 100.

Zhang won her pro debut at the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday. The triumph boosted her to 62nd in the latest edition of the Rolex Rankings, a rise of 420 spots.

She also earned LPGA status, a nice paycheck, CME Group points and U.S. Solheim Cup eligibility. She did not, however, earn any Solheim Cup, LPGA Player of the Year or LPGA Rookie of the Year points, as those aren't accrued until after a player has tour membership.

Still, here's a look at some of Zhang's spoils of victory:

  • LPGA status: Through the 2024 season.
  • CME Group points: 500, placing her 21st in the standings.
  • Official earnings: $412,500, placing her 14th on the money list.

