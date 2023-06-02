Rose Zhang for Solheim Cup! Hold off on the rallying cries for now

Rose Zhang for the U.S. Solheim Cup team!

Rallying around Zhang's inclusion in this year’s edition of the biennial competition hasn't reached a fever pitch yet, but before it does, note this:

The only way for her to be eligible is to win.

According to LPGA rules, a player must be a tour member to compete for the U.S. in the Solheim Cup. And the only way for Zhang to become an official LPGA member before the matches is to win a tour event and accept immediate membership.

Zhang, who is making her professional debut at this week’s Mizuho Americas Open following an epic amateur career, is currently slated for eight LPGA starts. Those events include the remaining four majors on the calendar as well as four regular events (including this week at Liberty National).

This year’s Solheim Cup is at Finca Cortesin in Spain, Sept. 22-24.

Even if Zhang doesn’t win and compete for Team USA, she can earn her 2024 LPGA card without having to go through Q-Series.

If Zhang earns an equal or greater amount of CME points – in official tournaments with a cut – to that of the 40th-place finisher on the season-ending list, she will fall into Category 10 on the LPGA’s priority list next year.

For reference, Ally Ewing was 40th on last year’s Race to the CME Globe points list with just under 950 points. Here’s a broad overview of how points break down:

LPGA major: Runner-up, 416 points; 10 th place, 97.5 points

place, 97.5 points LPGA official event: Runner-up, 320 points; 10th place, 75 points

Zhang began her pro career with a 2-under 70 at the Mizuho and was five off the 18-hole lead.

Note: Information provided by the Golf Channel research department.