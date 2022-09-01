Ross McGowan cards 9-under 62 to lead Made in HimmerLand

FARSO, Denmark — English golfer Ross McGowan shot a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to lead by one stroke after the first round of Made in HimmerLand in Denmark on Thursday.

Among the late starters, McGowan chipped in for eagle at No. 8 — his next-to-last hole — and tapped in for birdie at the par-4 No. 9 to overtake a group of five players already in the clubhouse at 8 under: Justin Walters, Matthew Southgate, Ewen Ferguson along with the Danish pair Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde.

Full-field scores from the Made in HimmerLand

Ferguson is looking for his third title of the season - after victories in Qatar in March and Northern Ireland last month - and had four birdies on the back nine, his opening stretch, before eagling the first and notching two more birdies on his way to a bogey-free round.

On a good day for the home favorites on the DP World Tour event, Denmark’s Soren Kjeldsen was in a six-man group a shot further back at 7 under.