Round 2 extends into Saturday, with 10:30 a.m. ET scheduled start for Rd. 3 of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The second round of the 84th Masters Tournament will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, with Round 3 scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

A 2-hour-and-47-minute weather delay on Thursday pushed Round 1 into Friday and now the second round has spilled over, with 48 players yet to complete 36 holes.

A cut will be made after the conclusion of Round 2, with the low-50 and ties qualifying.

ESPN will begin airing the resumption of the second round at 7:30 a.m., with “Live From the Masters” beginning after the round is over.