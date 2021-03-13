Round 2, the rematch: Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau again in final twosome

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Lee Westwood will have familiar company in the final group Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

He’s set up for another duel with Bryson DeChambeau.

After battling last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Westwood and DeChambeau will again face off Sunday in The Players Championship. Westwood will begin the final day at 13-under 203, two clear of DeChambeau. Last week, Westwood held a one-stroke advantage over DeChambeau after 54 holes but eventually lost by one.

“It’s like Round 2, the rematch,” Westwood said. “I’m going to really enjoy tomorrow. I enjoyed last Sunday, and I’m going to enjoy this Sunday.”

Adam Scott and Vijay Singh (2006-07) were the only other players in the ShotLink era who played in the final group in consecutive stroke-play events.

DeChambeau was asked the last time he was paired with the same player in consecutive weeks.

“Junior golf,” he said, laughing.

“Fortunately for me last week I was able to get the job done,” DeChambeau said, “and I think tomorrow is going to be an incredible battle.”

It’s the only two times that DeChambeau and Westwood have been paired together on the PGA Tour. DeChambeau shot 71 last week to Westwood’s 73.

“I guess neither of us will treat it any differently,” Westwood said. “I suppose if you sat Bryson down here and you asked him which golf course would suit him more, he’d probably say Bay Hill. You can open your shoulders a little bit more around Bay Hill than you can around here. This place is a little bit more strategic. But credit to Bryson – you wouldn’t associate this golf course with his style of play, and he’s up there. It shows he can adapt his game.”

DeChambeau was similarly complimentary of Westwood, who turns 48 next month.

“Mr. Consistency,” DeChambeau said. “His driving is impeccable, his iron play is impeccable, and he makes putts when he needs to. ... That’s what it takes to win golf tournaments.”