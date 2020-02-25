Royal Troon will host The Open in 2023.

The Scottish links will host the year’s final major to commemorate 100 years since The Open first came to Troon.

The Open was last held at Troon in 2016, when Henrik Stenson outdueled Phil Mickelson in an instant classic to capture his first major title. That week Stenson set the major championship scoring record for lowest total score (264) and relation to par (20 under).

Arthur Havers, Bobby Locke, Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Tom Watson, Mark Calcavecchia, Justin Leonard and Todd Hamilton are the other Open winners at Troon.

The event will be held July 20-23, 2023.

The upcoming Open venues, in order: Royal St. George’s, St. Andrews and Royal Liverpool.