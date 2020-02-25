Royal Troon tabbed to host 2023 Open Championship

Getty Images

Royal Troon will host The Open in 2023.

The Scottish links will host the year’s final major to commemorate 100 years since The Open first came to Troon.

The Open was last held at Troon in 2016, when Henrik Stenson outdueled Phil Mickelson in an instant classic to capture his first major title. That week Stenson set the major championship scoring record for lowest total score (264) and relation to par (20 under). 

Feherty: Stenson's duel with Phil to win The Open

Feherty: Stenson's duel with Phil to win The Open

Arthur Havers, Bobby Locke, Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Tom Watson, Mark Calcavecchia, Justin Leonard and Todd Hamilton are the other Open winners at Troon.

The event will be held July 20-23, 2023.

The upcoming Open venues, in order: Royal St. George’s, St. Andrews and Royal Liverpool. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Grace among three Open qualifiers at SA Open

BY Will Gray  — 

Branden Grace rallied to win the South African Open, punching his ticket to The Open in the process.
Golf Central

Full-field tee times for Rds. 1-2 of The Open

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 148th Open Championship is set to begin later this week, where the best in the world will tee it up at Royal Portrush to try to claim the last major title of the year. Here are the full-field tee times for the first two rounds in Northern Ireland.
Golf Central

E. Molinari looks to join brother at The Open

BY Will Gray  — 

With his brother set to defend his Open title next week at Royal Portrush, Edoardo Molinari hopes to earn one of the few remaining spots at this week's Scottish Open.