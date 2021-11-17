RSM Classic a home event for Harris English, yet he gets mistaken as Hudson Swafford

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Harris English lives four houses away from Patton Kizzire and can be found most weeks when he’s not playing a PGA Tour event on the range at Sea Island practicing alongside Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell and Hudson Swafford.

It’s that proximity that makes the RSM Classic a special stop for the likes of English who relish both the chance to play a tournament so close to home and a community that embraces the golf lifestyle.

You would think the four-time Tour winner would be something of a local celebrity, but that’s not always the case. Asked Wednesday on the eve of the RSM Classic if he’s ever mistaken for Swafford, he laughed: “I do, for sure.”

RSM Classic a homecoming for PGA Tour stars

People have been confusing English and Swafford since their days of playing college golf together at the University of Georgia.

“We were roommates in college and teachers would get us mixed up,” English said. “Even here, there's more people that don't really know us too well, but it will be a quick, ‘Hey, Hudson, hey, Harris,’ then they kind of realize after they do a double-take that we're not the one they called us. It's fun. We've obviously gotten it since we were 15 or 16 years old, so it's bound to keep happening.”