×

Rumor confirmed: Cameron Smith to ... world No. 1 with win in Memphis

Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a week filled with distractions for Cameron Smith, but on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship there will be an asterisk that’ll be impossible to ignore.

No, it won’t be the ongoing rumors that the Australian is poised to join LIV Golf, which he’s vaguely deflected. Instead, it’ll be the revised world-ranking math that now has Smith poised to overtake Scottie Scheffler atop the ranking with a victory in the playoff opener.

“That would mean a lot,” said Smith, whose third-round 67 left him tied for third place and two shots off the lead. “That's what we're all here to do. That's been one of my goals probably since the start of the year is to try to get to that top spot and try and chase it down.”

Smith had asked officials earlier in the week what he needed to do to claim the top spot, but because the ranking began a new point allocation system this week, he didn’t know he could move to No. 1 until after his round on Saturday.

Full-field scores from FedEx St. Jude Championship

The updated ranking system uses a new field rating calculation that includes every player in the field and has removed the built-in point minimums that artificially inflated many events’ strength of field.

A victory Sunday at TPC Southwind would also move Smith more deeply into the player of the year conversation with his fourth Tour victory, which includes his triumph at The Open, to match Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Amid rumors, Smith 'ready to cop some heat'

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Cam Smith offered a slight hint about his upcoming plans following the first round of the playoff opener.
Golf Central

Smith: 'No comment' on joining LIV after playoffs

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Cameron Smith declined to comment Tuesday on a report that he is set to leave for LIV Golf following the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Golf Central

How many beers fit in claret jug? Smith reveals

BY Colby Powell  — 

Cameron Smith strolled through the airport Monday morning with the claret jug and revealed how many beers the iconic trophy holds.