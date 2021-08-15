Russell Henley misses out on Wyndham playoff after heart-break three-putt

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sedgefield Country Club provided a thrilling battle on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship. On the 72nd hole, Branden Grace sank his 28-foot birdie putt to join a logjam of co-leaders at 15 under par. Minutes later in the same group, the wire-to-wire leader, Russell Henley, had a 3-footer for par to make it a seven-man playoff. But he missed.

"I really felt like I hit both those putts on 18 how I wanted to,” said Henley, who hit his approach shot on the back fringe and missed his birdie putt long left. “I feel like I hit the second putt right where I was looking and it broke.”

It wasn't Henley's only short miss on the day as he also lipped out a 2-footer for par at the 11th.

Despite his confidence on his 3-footer, those are not normally missed without some tension in the body – tension valid for Henley, who hasn’t won on Tour in four years. “I knew I had to shoot under par today,” Henley said, following his 1-over 71. “So just disappointed. It stings pretty bad.”

Henley also shared the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open, but closed in 5-over 76 to tie for 13th.

Speaking of 13, this marks the 13th consecutive event where the third-round leader(s) has failed to win on Tour. The last to do so was Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship.

Henley is now on to the FedExCup playoffs. At 44th in the standings, he is a lock for the first two events and needs to play his way into the final, the Tour Championship, which is on offer for the top 30.