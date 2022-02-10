Ryan Fox fires 63 to lead Ras Al Khaimah Classic on DP World Tour

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates – Ryan Fox shot 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, the latest stop on the “Desert Swing” on the DP World Tour on Thursday.

The 211th-ranked New Zealander’s lowest round on the tour contained 10 birdies at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal was in outright second place after a 65, which started with five birdies in his opening seven holes.

Highlights: Fox leads early after first-round 63

Full-field scores from the Ras Al Khaimah Classic

Among the nine players in a tie for third place on 6 under was Richard Bland, who lost to Viktor Hovland in a playoff at the Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago.

It is the fourth straight event to be played in the United Arab Emirates to start 2022.

