Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow pushed back to 2022

Getty Images

The Ryder Cup isn’t the only team competition affected by the postponement of the matches to 2021.

The next Presidents Cup is also getting pushed back a year.

In a joint statement with the PGA of America, European Tour and PGA Tour, the Presidents Cup is now scheduled for Sept. 22-25, 2022, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The matches were originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2021.

As a result, next year’s Wells Fargo Championship will now be held at Quail Hollow before moving to TPC Potomac in 2022 as the club prepares to host the Presidents Cup. Quail Hollow will return as Wells Fargo host in 2023.

Said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan: “We are confident the move will give us even more runway as we bring the Presidents Cup to Charlotte in 2022.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Immelman to build on Els' 'family dynamic' as International leader

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Newly appointed International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman said he looks to build upon what past captain Ernie Els created.
Golf Central

Immelman named 2021 Int'l Prez Cup captain

BY Will Gray  — 

Former Masters champ Trevor Immelman has been named International captain for the 2021 Presidents Cup.
Golf Central

Scott agrees with Els' Presidents Cup decision

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Adam Scott was initially surprised when Ernie Els told him he wasn't going to return as Presidents Cup captain, but now Scott fully understands.