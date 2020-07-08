The Ryder Cup isn’t the only team competition affected by the postponement of the matches to 2021.

The next Presidents Cup is also getting pushed back a year.

In a joint statement with the PGA of America, European Tour and PGA Tour, the Presidents Cup is now scheduled for Sept. 22-25, 2022, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The matches were originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2021.

As a result, next year’s Wells Fargo Championship will now be held at Quail Hollow before moving to TPC Potomac in 2022 as the club prepares to host the Presidents Cup. Quail Hollow will return as Wells Fargo host in 2023.

Said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan: “We are confident the move will give us even more runway as we bring the Presidents Cup to Charlotte in 2022.”