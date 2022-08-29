Ryder Cup preview: Rory McIlroy commits to Italian Open for first time

Rory McIlroy is set to make his Italian Open debut next month as he gets an early look at next year’s Ryder Cup venue.

McIlroy committed Monday to the Sept. 15-18 tournament at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, which will mark his third start in four weeks on the European circuit, as McIlroy is also slated to play the BMW PGA Championship (Sept. 8-11) and Alfred Dunhill Links (Sept. 29-Oct. 2 with dad, Gerry).

“Not only is the city of Rome steeped in history, but so too is their national open, so I am really looking forward to the Italian Open this year,” McIlroy said. “It’s the first time I have played in Italy, and I’ve heard the Italian fans are very passionate, so I’m excited to get out there and experience a new challenge.”

McIlroy is coming off an $18 million victory at the Tour Championship, the third time he’s lifted the PGA Tour’s FedExCup. The comeback win, in which he rallied from six shots down to edge Scottie Scheffler by one, also moved him up a spot in the world rankings, to No. 3.

Now, he’s got his eye on the DPWT’s season-long race. McIlroy leads the Race To Dubai standings by over 300 points. Will Zalatoris, who is out with injury, and Matt Fitzpatrick are his closest pursuers. Fitzpatrick is also committed to the Italian Open.

McIlroy has won the Race To Dubai title three times, but not since 2015.