Ryder Cup tryout? DP World Tour adds match-play event for Euros

Prospective European Ryder Cup team members are getting an early opportunity to impress captain Luke Donald inside a match-play arena.

The DP World Tour announced Tuesday a new match-play event that will pit 10 players from Continental Europe against 10 players from Great Britain and Ireland. The Hero Cup is scheduled for Jan. 13-15 in Abu Dhabi.

“One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup captain was to reinstate a team match-play contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and captains,” said Donald, who replaced initial 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson on Aug. 1 after Stenson signed with LIV Golf.

“I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefitted players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey.”

Donald will be tasked with selecting which 20 players compete, and that decision will be made after the DPWT’s season finale later this year in Dubai. The format for the new event will be one foursomes session, one fourball session and one singles session. All 20 players will take part in each session.

The Hero Cup isn't the first event of its kind on the European calendar. The Seve Trophy was contested eight times from 2000 to '13.