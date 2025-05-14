Skip navigation
Sahith Theegala withdraws on eve of PGA Championship with neck injury

  
Published May 14, 2025 06:01 PM

For the second straight week, Sahith Theegala has withdrawn from a tournament with a neck injury.

Theegala pulled out of last week’s Truist Championship after an 8-over 78 on Saturday. Now, he’s withdrawn from the PGA Championship, ending his week at Quail Hollow on Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Smalley replaced Theegala in the 156-player field.

Theegala has struggled this year, posting no top-15s in 13 starts. His chances of making the U.S. Ryder Cup team have certainly taken a hit as well, as Theegala currently slots 33rd in points.