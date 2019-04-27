Saints got robbed: Dufner rocks perfect hat for New Orleans

The perfect hat doesn't exi-

New Orleans Saints fans may never get over the missed pass interference penalty that cost their team a trip to Super Bowl LIII, and Dufner is here for it.

Three months after a blown call cost the Saints against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, Duf Daddy rocked a "#SaintsGotRobbed" hat while paired with Pat Perez on Friday at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

No matter what lid he's wearing, the former PGA champ usually has plenty of supporters at every Tour stop he plays, but now he can add an entire nation to his fan club - the "Who Dat Nation."