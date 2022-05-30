Sam Burns 'celebrates' win while Scottie Scheffler races to wedding

As you can tell from the image above, it’s not always self-indulgence after a player wins a PGA Tour event, and it’s not always self-pity when one doesn’t.

After Sam Burns beat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler had to quickly get out of Dodge (or Ft. Worth) to make it to his sister-in-law’s wedding, 75 miles down the road in Quinlan, Texas.

“Made it!!!,” Scheffler captioned with a photo from the occasion on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Burns, who earned over $1.5 million for his third triumph of the year, hit up a Buccee’s upon his departure. "The only way to celebrate in Texas," apparently.