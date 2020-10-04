Sanderson Farms purse payout: Sergio Garcia moves up career money list

Sergio Garcia earned $1.188 million for his 11th career PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That was enough to push him to ninth on the Tour's all-time earnings list, past Matt Kuchar, with $51,726,497.
Here's a look at the purse payout and FedExCup point distribution for Garcia and the rest of the field who made the cut in the Mississippi.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Sergio Garcia
|
500.00
|
1,188,000.00
|
2
|
Peter Malnati
|
300.00
|
719,400.00
|
3
|
J.T. Poston
|
190.00
|
455,400.00
|
T4
|
Keegan Bradley
|
122.50
|
297,000.00
|
T4
|
Henrik Norlander
|
122.50
|
297,000.00
|
T6
|
Cameron Davis
|
83.33
|
201,300.00
|
T6
|
Charley Hoffman
|
83.33
|
201,300.00
|
T6
|
Denny McCarthy
|
83.33
|
201,300.00
|
T6
|
Tyler McCumber
|
83.33
|
201,300.00
|
T6
|
Scott Stallings
|
83.33
|
201,300.00
|
T6
|
Kristoffer Ventura
|
83.33
|
201,300.00
|
T12
|
Wesley Bryan
|
58.00
|
131,010.00
|
T12
|
Stewart Cink
|
58.00
|
131,010.00
|
T12
|
MJ Daffue
|
-
|
131,010.00
|
T12
|
C.T. Pan
|
58.00
|
131,010.00
|
T12
|
Rory Sabbatini
|
58.00
|
131,010.00
|
T17
|
Corey Conners
|
46.00
|
90,750.00
|
T17
|
Maverick McNealy
|
46.00
|
90,750.00
|
T17
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
46.00
|
90,750.00
|
T17
|
Chase Seiffert
|
46.00
|
90,750.00
|
T17
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
46.00
|
90,750.00
|
T17
|
Aaron Wise
|
46.00
|
90,750.00
|
T23
|
Kevin Chappell
|
35.60
|
59,070.00
|
T23
|
Doug Ghim
|
35.60
|
59,070.00
|
T23
|
Zach Johnson
|
35.60
|
59,070.00
|
T23
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
35.60
|
59,070.00
|
T23
|
Camilo Villegas
|
35.60
|
59,070.00
|
T28
|
Tom Hoge
|
28.75
|
46,200.00
|
T28
|
Sungjae Im
|
28.75
|
46,200.00
|
T28
|
Martin Laird
|
28.75
|
46,200.00
|
T28
|
Doc Redman
|
28.75
|
46,200.00
|
T32
|
Adam Schenk
|
23.50
|
39,380.00
|
T32
|
Charl Schwartzel
|
23.50
|
39,380.00
|
T32
|
Roger Sloan
|
23.50
|
39,380.00
|
T35
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
20.50
|
35,145.00
|
T35
|
Bill Haas
|
20.50
|
35,145.00
|
T37
|
Michael Gligic
|
16.00
|
28,710.00
|
T37
|
Talor Gooch
|
16.00
|
28,710.00
|
T37
|
Brian Harman
|
16.00
|
28,710.00
|
T37
|
Si Woo Kim
|
16.00
|
28,710.00
|
T37
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
16.00
|
28,710.00
|
T37
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
16.00
|
28,710.00
|
T37
|
Cameron Tringale
|
16.00
|
28,710.00
|
T44
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
11.50
|
22,770.00
|
T44
|
Hank Lebioda
|
11.50
|
22,770.00
|
T46
|
Ryan Armour
|
9.00
|
17,980.29
|
T46
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
|
9.00
|
17,980.29
|
T46
|
Kelly Kraft
|
9.00
|
17,980.29
|
T46
|
Jimmy Walker
|
9.00
|
17,980.29
|
T46
|
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
9.00
|
17,980.28
|
T46
|
Chez Reavie
|
9.00
|
17,980.28
|
T46
|
D.J. Trahan
|
9.00
|
17,980.28
|
T53
|
Will Gordon
|
6.32
|
15,609.00
|
T53
|
Chris Kirk
|
6.32
|
15,609.00
|
T53
|
Grayson Murray
|
6.32
|
15,609.00
|
T53
|
Andrew Putnam
|
6.32
|
15,609.00
|
T57
|
Beau Hossler
|
5.50
|
15,180.00
|
T57
|
Scott Piercy
|
5.50
|
15,180.00
|
T59
|
Patton Kizzire
|
4.90
|
14,784.00
|
T59
|
Steve Lewton
|
-
|
14,784.00
|
T59
|
Cameron Percy
|
4.90
|
14,784.00
|
T59
|
Richy Werenski
|
4.90
|
14,784.00
|
63
|
Jay McLuen
|
-
|
14,454.00
|
64
|
Vincent Whaley
|
4.20
|
14,322.00
|
65
|
J.B. Holmes
|
4.00
|
14,190.00
|
66
|
Wyndham Clark
|
3.80
|
14,058.00