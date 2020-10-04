Sanderson Farms purse payout: Sergio Garcia moves up career money list

Sergio Garcia earned $1.188 million for his 11th career PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That was enough to push him to ninth on the Tour's all-time earnings list, past Matt Kuchar, with $51,726,497.

Here's a look at the purse payout and FedExCup point distribution for Garcia and the rest of the field who made the cut in the Mississippi.

Finish  

Player  

FedEx  

Earnings ($)  

1

Sergio Garcia

500.00

1,188,000.00

2

Peter Malnati

300.00

719,400.00

3

J.T. Poston

190.00

455,400.00

T4

Keegan Bradley

122.50

297,000.00

T4

Henrik Norlander

122.50

297,000.00

T6

Cameron Davis

83.33

201,300.00

T6

Charley Hoffman

83.33

201,300.00

T6

Denny McCarthy

83.33

201,300.00

T6

Tyler McCumber

83.33

201,300.00

T6

Scott Stallings

83.33

201,300.00

T6

Kristoffer Ventura

83.33

201,300.00

T12

Wesley Bryan

58.00

131,010.00

T12

Stewart Cink

58.00

131,010.00

T12

MJ Daffue

-

131,010.00

T12

C.T. Pan

58.00

131,010.00

T12

Rory Sabbatini

58.00

131,010.00

T17

Corey Conners

46.00

90,750.00

T17

Maverick McNealy

46.00

90,750.00

T17

Matthew NeSmith

46.00

90,750.00

T17

Chase Seiffert

46.00

90,750.00

T17

Brandt Snedeker

46.00

90,750.00

T17

Aaron Wise

46.00

90,750.00

T23

Kevin Chappell

35.60

59,070.00

T23

Doug Ghim

35.60

59,070.00

T23

Zach Johnson

35.60

59,070.00

T23

Sebastián Muñoz

35.60

59,070.00

T23

Camilo Villegas

35.60

59,070.00

T28

Tom Hoge

28.75

46,200.00

T28

Sungjae Im

28.75

46,200.00

T28

Martin Laird

28.75

46,200.00

T28

Doc Redman

28.75

46,200.00

T32

Adam Schenk

23.50

39,380.00

T32

Charl Schwartzel

23.50

39,380.00

T32

Roger Sloan

23.50

39,380.00

T35

Emiliano Grillo

20.50

35,145.00

T35

Bill Haas

20.50

35,145.00

T37

Michael Gligic

16.00

28,710.00

T37

Talor Gooch

16.00

28,710.00

T37

Brian Harman

16.00

28,710.00

T37

Si Woo Kim

16.00

28,710.00

T37

Anirban Lahiri

16.00

28,710.00

T37

Scottie Scheffler

16.00

28,710.00

T37

Cameron Tringale

16.00

28,710.00

T44

Joseph Bramlett

11.50

22,770.00

T44

Hank Lebioda

11.50

22,770.00

T46

Ryan Armour

9.00

17,980.29

T46

Rafa Cabrera Bello

9.00

17,980.29

T46

Kelly Kraft

9.00

17,980.29

T46

Jimmy Walker

9.00

17,980.29

T46

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

9.00

17,980.28

T46

Chez Reavie

9.00

17,980.28

T46

D.J. Trahan

9.00

17,980.28

T53

Will Gordon

6.32

15,609.00

T53

Chris Kirk

6.32

15,609.00

T53

Grayson Murray

6.32

15,609.00

T53

Andrew Putnam

6.32

15,609.00

T57

Beau Hossler

5.50

15,180.00

T57

Scott Piercy

5.50

15,180.00

T59

Patton Kizzire

4.90

14,784.00

T59

Steve Lewton

-

14,784.00

T59

Cameron Percy

4.90

14,784.00

T59

Richy Werenski

4.90

14,784.00

63

Jay McLuen

-

14,454.00

64

Vincent Whaley

4.20

14,322.00

65

J.B. Holmes

4.00

14,190.00

66

Wyndham Clark

3.80

14,058.00

