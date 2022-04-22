×

Scott Jamieson leads ISPS Handa Championship in Spain by 2 shots

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Scott Jamieson took a two-shot lead at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain after the second round on Friday.

Jamieson eagled the 18th hole to finish with a 7-under 63 at the Lakes Course in eastern Spain.

Overnight leader Tapio Pulkkanen is his nearest chaser entering the weekend. The Finn followed up his opening-round 6-under 64 with a 67.

Jamieson is seeking his second career DP World Tour win after his sole title at the Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012. This season he has come close, leading the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for three days in January before a poor final round cost him the title.

“This year I seem to be coming out of the gates very well, I’ve had some good starts so far and I think it’s easier to play the golf course the first two rounds because you’re not necessarily playing other people at that point,” Jamieson said.

“It gets tougher as the tournament goes on so hopefully I can do a good job of continuing to play the golf course.”

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui is three strokes back, followed by five more golfers four shots off the pace.

