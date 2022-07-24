×

Scott Piercy loses 3M after coughing up big lead, disastrous triple bogey

Scott Piercy began Sunday's final round of the 3M Open with a four-shot lead. He walked off the 14th green down by two.

Piercy, who eventually also coughed up the tournament, played Nos. 8-14 in 6 over, a disastrous stretch that was capped by a triple bogey at the par-4 14th hole.

After his drive at No. 14 plugged in a fairway bunker, Piercy couldn't get his next shot out of the sand. He then yanked his third shot, from 163 yards, into the water that guards the left side of the hole. After his drop, 92 yards away, he spun back his fifth shot into a gnarly lie in the greenside rough.

The chip nearly found the hole before Piercy tapped in for his '7,' which knocked him back to 15 under, two shots back of new leader Tony Finau.

While Piercy continued to fall back with a bogey at No. 15, Finau went from trialing by five at the start of the day to leading by four with just the par-5 18th to play.

Finau ended up winning by three while Piercy, who capped his 5-over 76 with a back-nine 41, finished T-4.

