×

Scottie Scheffler runner-up to Hovland at Hero, narrowly misses world No. 1

Getty Images

NASSAU, Bahamas – In the complicated formula that is the world ranking math, this outcome was exceedingly easy for Scottie Scheffler to understand. He came up exactly two shots short of reclaiming the top spot in the world ranking on Sunday at the Hero World Challenge.

Scheffler – who was bumped from the top spot by Rory McIlroy in October – needed to win the limited-field event at Albany Resort to overtake McIlroy but finished two shots behind Viktor Hovland, who won the event for the second consecutive year.

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

Although Scheffler knew what was on the line this week, he repeatedly said it wasn’t on his mind and reiterated that idea Sunday following his closing 68.

“I don’t really set long-term goals,” said Scheffler, who narrowed the gap on McIlroy to .2 ranking points with his runner-up showing. “I have dreams and aspirations, but I always felt like it’s best to stay in the present and go from there. I’ve always been extremely competitive so when I go out and practice it doesn’t take me much to put in the effort.”

While the world ranking math doesn’t seem to interest him much, Scheffler did say being in contention in his final start of the year will help guide him through the PGA Tour’s winter break.

“It’s nice to have a pressure situation the last tournament, having a chance to win so when I’m practicing I know exactly what I felt like in the situation. It’s fresh in your mind,” he said. “That’s definitely valuable.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Hovland holds off Scheffler to go B2B at Hero

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Viktor Hovland won the Hero World Challenge with more excitement than he needed Sunday.
News & Opinion

Hovland extends lead in bid to defend at Hero

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Viktor Hovland leads world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler by three shots heading into the final round of the Hero World Challenge.
Golf Central

Scheffler seeks world No. 1, calls OWGR 'flawed'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Scottie Scheffler could reclaim the top spot in the world ranking this week, but acknowledges the current system is "flawed."