It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Scottie Scheffler's menu for the Masters Champions Dinner has been revealed, and it sounds delicious.

As is tradition, the 2022 green jacket winner will host past Masters champions at an exclusive dinner at Augusta National on April 4, celebrating his triumph with a menu curated by Scheffler, for Scheffler (and the lucky ones who get to enjoy it with him).

The 26-year-old Dallas native didn't disappoint with his selections, paying tribute to his home state and everything that makes southern food superior (no bias from this southern woman – just facts!). We're talking spicy, fried and Texas-sized.

Here's the full four-course meal:

Masters Club Dinner

April 4, 2023

Hors d'oeuvres

Cheeseburger Sliders Served Scottie-Style

Served Scottie-Style Firecracker Shrimp Sweet Thai Chili & Sriracha Mayo

Appetizer

Tortilla Soup Avocado, Crispy Blue Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Lime

Main Course

Texas Ribeye Steak or Blackened Redfish Family Style Mac & Cheese, Jalapeño Creamed Corn, Fried Brussels Sprouts, Seasoned Fries

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie Milk & Cookies Ice Cream

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but with the hot streak the current world No. 1 has been on, could we have back-to-back champions dinners in honor of Mr. Scottie Scheffler? And, if so, how will he top this one?