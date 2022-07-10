Scottish Open payout: Xander Schauffele wins second straight, cashes $1.4 million

Xander Schauffele didn't just win his second straight PGA Tour title – and third since the Masters – he cashed yet another million-dollar check.
Schauffele won the Scottish Open by a shot over Kurt Kitayama on Sunday at the Renaissance Club, two weeks after winning the Travelers, and collected $1.4 million for his performance.
After winning $1.494 million at the Travelers, Schauffele has made nearly $3 million in his last two starts.
Here is a full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Schauffele and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Scottish:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|500
|1,400,000
|2
|Kurt Kitayama
|300
|876,000
|3
|Joohyung Kim
|0
|525,200
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|123
|362,000
|4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|123
|362,000
|6
|Jamie Donaldson
|0
|243,700
|6
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|89
|243,700
|6
|Cameron Tringale
|89
|243,700
|6
|Brandon Wu
|89
|243,700
|10
|Dean Burmester
|0
|157,800
|10
|Thomas Detry
|0
|157,800
|10
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|0
|157,800
|10
|Alex Smalley
|64
|157,800
|10
|Cameron Smith
|64
|157,800
|10
|Jordan Spieth
|64
|157,800
|16
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|46
|104,900
|16
|Wyndham Clark
|46
|104,900
|16
|Doug Ghim
|46
|104,900
|16
|Max Homa
|46
|104,900
|16
|Maverick McNealy
|46
|104,900
|16
|Joaquin Niemann
|46
|104,900
|16
|Ryan Palmer
|46
|104,900
|16
|Jason Scrivener
|0
|104,900
|24
|Stewart Cink
|33
|73,400
|24
|Branden Grace
|0
|73,400
|24
|Tyrrell Hatton
|33
|73,400
|24
|Thriston Lawrence
|0
|73,400
|24
|Jordan L Smith
|0
|73,400
|24
|Sami Valimaki
|0
|73,400
|30
|Maximilian Kieffer
|0
|58,100
|30
|Mikko Korhonen
|0
|58,100
|30
|Troy Merritt
|24
|58,100
|30
|Alex Noren
|24
|58,100
|30
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|0
|58,100
|30
|Gary Woodland
|24
|58,100
|36
|Keith Mitchell
|18
|46,033
|36
|Matthieu Pavon
|0
|46,033
|36
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|0
|46,033
|36
|James Morrison
|0
|46,033
|36
|Jhonattan Vegas
|18
|46,033
|36
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|0
|46,033
|42
|Alexander Björk
|0
|37,200
|42
|Harris English
|12
|37,200
|42
|Russell Knox
|12
|37,200
|42
|Adrian Otaegui
|0
|37,200
|42
|Connor Syme
|0
|37,200
|47
|Adri Arnaus
|0
|28,150
|47
|Rickie Fowler
|8
|28,150
|47
|Ryan Fox
|0
|28,150
|47
|Dylan Frittelli
|8
|28,150
|47
|Rikard Karlberg
|0
|28,150
|47
|Matt Kuchar
|8
|28,150
|47
|David Law
|0
|28,150
|47
|Sebastian Soderberg
|0
|28,150
|55
|Haotong Li
|0
|23,280
|55
|Jon Rahm
|6
|23,280
|55
|Nick Taylor
|6
|23,280
|55
|Ashun Wu
|0
|23,280
|59
|Matthew Jordan
|0
|21,840
|59
|J.J. Spaun
|5
|21,840
|61
|Marcus Armitage
|0
|20,160
|61
|Corey Conners
|4
|20,160
|61
|Nacho Elvira
|0
|20,160
|61
|Ewen Ferguson
|0
|20,160
|61
|Marc Warren
|0
|20,160
|66
|Sam Burns
|4
|17,440
|66
|Sean Crocker
|0
|17,440
|66
|Justin Harding
|0
|17,440
|69
|Charley Hoffman
|3
|17,040
|69
|Justin Rose
|3
|17,040
|71
|Chris Kirk
|3
|16,800
|72
|Guido Migliozzi
|0
|16,640