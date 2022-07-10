×

Scottish Open payout: Xander Schauffele wins second straight, cashes $1.4 million

Xander Schauffele didn't just win his second straight PGA Tour title – and third since the Masters – he cashed yet another million-dollar check.

Schauffele won the Scottish Open by a shot over Kurt Kitayama on Sunday at the Renaissance Club, two weeks after winning the Travelers, and collected $1.4 million for his performance.

After winning $1.494 million at the Travelers, Schauffele has made nearly $3 million in his last two starts.

Here is a full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Schauffele and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Scottish:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Xander Schauffele 500 1,400,000
2 Kurt Kitayama 300 876,000
3 Joohyung Kim 0 525,200
4 Patrick Cantlay 123 362,000
4 Tommy Fleetwood 123 362,000
6 Jamie Donaldson 0 243,700
6 Matt Fitzpatrick 89 243,700
6 Cameron Tringale 89 243,700
6 Brandon Wu 89 243,700
10 Dean Burmester 0 157,800
10 Thomas Detry 0 157,800
10 Rasmus Hojgaard 0 157,800
10 Alex Smalley 64 157,800
10 Cameron Smith 64 157,800
10 Jordan Spieth 64 157,800
16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 46 104,900
16 Wyndham Clark 46 104,900
16 Doug Ghim 46 104,900
16 Max Homa 46 104,900
16 Maverick McNealy 46 104,900
16 Joaquin Niemann 46 104,900
16 Ryan Palmer 46 104,900
16 Jason Scrivener 0 104,900
24 Stewart Cink 33 73,400
24 Branden Grace 0 73,400
24 Tyrrell Hatton 33 73,400
24 Thriston Lawrence 0 73,400
24 Jordan L Smith 0 73,400
24 Sami Valimaki 0 73,400
30 Maximilian Kieffer 0 58,100
30 Mikko Korhonen 0 58,100
30 Troy Merritt 24 58,100
30 Alex Noren 24 58,100
30 Thorbjørn Olesen 0 58,100
30 Gary Woodland 24 58,100
36 Keith Mitchell 18 46,033
36 Matthieu Pavon 0 46,033
36 Rafa Cabrera Bello 0 46,033
36 James Morrison 0 46,033
36 Jhonattan Vegas 18 46,033
36 Fabrizio Zanotti 0 46,033
42 Alexander Björk 0 37,200
42 Harris English 12 37,200
42 Russell Knox 12 37,200
42 Adrian Otaegui 0 37,200
42 Connor Syme 0 37,200
47 Adri Arnaus 0 28,150
47 Rickie Fowler 8 28,150
47 Ryan Fox 0 28,150
47 Dylan Frittelli 8 28,150
47 Rikard Karlberg 0 28,150
47 Matt Kuchar 8 28,150
47 David Law 0 28,150
47 Sebastian Soderberg 0 28,150
55 Haotong Li 0 23,280
55 Jon Rahm 6 23,280
55 Nick Taylor 6 23,280
55 Ashun Wu 0 23,280
59 Matthew Jordan 0 21,840
59 J.J. Spaun 5 21,840
61 Marcus Armitage 0 20,160
61 Corey Conners 4 20,160
61 Nacho Elvira 0 20,160
61 Ewen Ferguson 0 20,160
61 Marc Warren 0 20,160
66 Sam Burns 4 17,440
66 Sean Crocker 0 17,440
66 Justin Harding 0 17,440
69 Charley Hoffman 3 17,040
69 Justin Rose 3 17,040
71 Chris Kirk 3 16,800
72 Guido Migliozzi 0 16,640

