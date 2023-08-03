×

With season on line, Justin Thomas ditches counterbalanced putter after one week

Getty Images
 

Justin Thomas’ latest putter experiment lasted just two rounds.

Thomas, who has switched putters on a few occasions in recent years, moved to a Scotty Cameron prototype Phantom X9 putter with a 38-inch counterbalanced shaft for last week’s 3M Open. However, after missing the cut in Minnesota and needing a strong finish at this week’s Wyndham Championship to crack the 70-man FedExCup Playoffs, Thomas has gone back to one of his trusty flatsticks, a Scotty Cameron X5 Tour Circle T with a 34.5-inch shaft.

“I just went back to my old faithful,” Thomas said Thursday after shooting even-par 70 at Sedgefield Country Club. “I putted with it on Saturday last week after I missed the cut for probably like an hour, maybe a little more, on the putting green, it felt great. I think if it was a little different situation or a little different part of the season, I'd probably keep messing with it, but with a week like this, I want to have the putter in my hands that I've made the most clutch and successful and good putts with and that's what that one is.”

Thomas arrived in Greensboro, North Carolina, needing a minimum finish of solo 18th at the Wyndham to extend his season (he requires a solo third or better without any help to qualify for next week’s playoff opener in Memphis). His down year has been a combination of a ball-striking dip (No. 25 in strokes gained: tee-to-green) and struggles on the greens (No. 158 in strokes gained: putting).

Full-field scores from Wyndham Championship

While Thomas was in the negative with his putting after Thursday’s morning wave, which was played in west conditions, he was slightly better than his season average. He did, however, hole just one putt outside of 7 feet – a 20-footer for birdie at the par-4 first hole, his 10th of the day.

“It was a little frustrating,” Thomas added. “Having a little hard time getting things going, and I feel like I had a couple chances there on my front nine but especially my back nine there to, you know, shoot 2 or 3 under.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Henley leads; Scott in mix fighting for playoffs

BY Associated Press  — 

Russell Henley shot 8-under 62 to grab the opening-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the Tour's regular-season finale.
Golf Central

Wallace likes Wyndham position, not course

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Matt Wallace shot 67 Thursday at Wyndham to keep his playoffs hopes very much alive – he just didn't like the golf course.
Golf Central

At Wyndham, playoffs start early for Scott, Lowry

BY Brentley Romine  — 

PGA Tour veterans Adam Scott and Shane Lowry are among those outside the playoff picture entering the Wyndham Championship.