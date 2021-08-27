Second round at BMW Championship suspended, will restart on Saturday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Hot and humid conditions this week at the BMW Championship finally produced some inclement weather.

Thunderstorms made their way through Caves Valley Golf Club on Friday afternoon, suspending play for nearly two hours.

When the horn blew at 4:32 p.m. ET, Bryson DeChambeau had just wrapped up a scorching 12-under 60 to take a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, who had also already polished off his second-round 63. Play restarted at 6:18 p.m. and continued until darkness settled in at 7:40 p.m.

Five threesomes were still on the golf course when action was halted, and those players will return at 8:30 Saturday morning to finish their rounds. The third round will begin at approximately 10:40 a.m., with threesomes teeing off split tees through 12:50 p.m.