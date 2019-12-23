See which players have already qualified for the 2020 Masters

Christmas came early for Adam Hadwin.

The Canadian didn't play last week, but he was the beneficiary of some Official World Golf Ranking math when the final worldwide events of 2019 were completed. Hadwin is currently 49th but will end the year ranked exactly 50th, fractionally ahead of former PGA champ Keegan Bradley.

It's an important distinction since the top 50 in the year-end rankings earn invitations to the Masters. Joining Hadwin in qualifying for the first major of 2020 are world No. 40 Jazz Janewattananond, who has won two straight events in Asia, along with Masters debutants Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam and Erik van Rooyen.

Meanwhile players like Bradley, No. 52 Eddie Pepperell and No. 53 Cameron Smith will have to find another way down Magnolia Lane. Outside of receiving a special invitation from the tournament committee, the only remaining criteria for professionals to qualify are to win a full-FedExCup point PGA Tour event before the Masters or finish inside the top 50 when the world rankings are published on April 6.

With the inclusion of Hadwin, Janewattananond and others, the current Masters field is up to 88 participants – already one more player than competed last year when Tiger Woods won. Here's a look at the players who can already book their travel to Augusta, with players who qualify under multiple criteria listed under the first metric by which they qualify:

Former Masters champions (expected to compete)

Angel Cabrera

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Trevor Immelman

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Sandy Lyle

Phil Mickelson

Larry Mize

Jose Maria Olazabal

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

U.S. Open champions (last five years)

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Gary Woodland

Open champions (last five years)

Henrik Stenson

Francesco Molinari

Shane Lowry

PGA champions (last five years)

Jason Day

Jimmy Walker

Justin Thomas

Players champions (last three years)

Si Woo Kim

Rory McIlroy

Webb Simpson

Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

John Augenstein (a)

Andy Ogletree (a)

Current British Amateur champion

James Sugrue (a)

Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Yuxin Lin (a)

Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Lukas Michel (a)

First 12 players, including ties, at the 2019 Masters

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Justin Harding

Matt Kuchar

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele

First four players, including ties, at the 2019 U.S. Open

Chez Reavie

Justin Rose

First four players, including ties, at the 2019 Open

Tommy Fleetwood

Lee Westwood

First four players, including ties, at the 2019 PGA Championship

Matt Wallace

Winners of full-point PGA Tour events since 2019 Masters

Cameron Champ

Tyler Duncan

Dylan Frittelli

Lanto Griffin

Max Homa

Sung Kang

Nate Lashley

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

C.T. Pan

J.T. Poston

Brendon Todd

Matthew Wolff

Qualifiers for the 2019 Tour Championship

Abraham Ancer

Paul Casey

Corey Conners

Bryson DeChambeau

Lucas Glover

Charles Howell III

Sungjae Im

Kevin Kisner

Jason Kokrak

Marc Leishman

Hideki Matsuyama

Louis Oosthuizen

Brandt Snedeker

Top 50 in the final Official World Golf Rankings of 2019

Byeong-Hun An

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Adam Hadwin

Tyrrell Hatton

Billy Horschel

Shugo Imahira

Jazz Janewattananond

Victor Perez

Andrew Putnam

Erik van Rooyen

Bernd Wiesberger