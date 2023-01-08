Sentry Tournament of Champions payout: Jon Rahm starts year with $2.7 million check

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first designated event on the PGA Tour calendar and, with such a designation, it offered a huge purse. There was $15 million on offer to the field of 39 players, with the winner collecting $2.7 million.
Rahm rallied from seven shots down to Collin Morikawa to claim his eighth PGA Tour title. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Rahm, Morikawa and the rest of the players competing at Kapalua:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Jon Rahm
|
550.00
|
2,700,000.00
|
2
|
Collin Morikawa
|
315.00
|
1,500,000.00
|
T3
|
Tom Hoge
|
170.00
|
840,000.00
|
T3
|
Max Homa
|
170.00
|
840,000.00
|
T5
|
Tom Kim
|
110.00
|
555,000.00
|
T5
|
J.J. Spaun
|
110.00
|
555,000.00
|
T7
|
Tony Finau
|
86.25
|
368,750.00
|
T7
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
86.25
|
368,750.00
|
T7
|
K.H. Lee
|
86.25
|
368,750.00
|
T7
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
86.25
|
368,750.00
|
T11
|
Luke List
|
71.00
|
292,500.00
|
T11
|
Will Zalatoris
|
71.00
|
292,500.00
|
T13
|
Sungjae Im
|
62.00
|
265,000.00
|
T13
|
Jordan Spieth
|
62.00
|
265,000.00
|
T13
|
Cameron Young
|
62.00
|
265,000.00
|
T16
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
56.00
|
241,000.00
|
T16
|
Brian Harman
|
56.00
|
241,000.00
|
T18
|
Corey Conners
|
52.00
|
229,000.00
|
T18
|
Viktor Hovland
|
52.00
|
229,000.00
|
T18
|
Aaron Wise
|
52.00
|
229,000.00
|
T21
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
45.33
|
220,000.00
|
T21
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
45.33
|
220,000.00
|
T21
|
J.T. Poston
|
45.33
|
220,000.00
|
T21
|
Sepp Straka
|
45.33
|
220,000.00
|
T25
|
Seamus Power
|
38.53
|
213,333.34
|
T25
|
Scott Stallings
|
38.53
|
213,333.33
|
T25
|
Justin Thomas
|
38.53
|
213,333.33
|
28
|
Trey Mullinax
|
35.13
|
211,000.00
|
29
|
Adam Scott
|
33.43
|
210,000.00
|
T30
|
Russell Henley
|
30.88
|
208,500.00
|
T30
|
Billy Horschel
|
30.88
|
208,500.00
|
32
|
Sam Burns
|
28.33
|
207,000.00
|
33
|
Sahith Theegala
|
26.63
|
206,000.00
|
34
|
Keegan Bradley
|
24.93
|
205,000.00
|
T35
|
Ryan Brehm
|
23.23
|
203,500.00
|
T35
|
Chez Reavie
|
23.23
|
203,500.00
|
37
|
Adam Svensson
|
21.53
|
202,000.00
|
38
|
Chad Ramey
|
20.40
|
201,000.00
|
W/D
|
Xander Schauffele
|
-