Sentry Tournament of Champions payout: Jon Rahm starts year with $2.7 million check

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first designated event on the PGA Tour calendar and, with such a designation, it offered a huge purse. There was $15 million on offer to the field of 39 players, with the winner collecting $2.7 million.

That champ was Jon Rahm.

Rahm rallied from seven shots down to Collin Morikawa to claim his eighth PGA Tour title. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Rahm, Morikawa and the rest of the players competing at Kapalua:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Jon Rahm

550.00

2,700,000.00

2

Collin Morikawa

315.00

1,500,000.00

T3

Tom Hoge

170.00

840,000.00

T3

Max Homa

170.00

840,000.00

T5

Tom Kim

110.00

555,000.00

T5

J.J. Spaun

110.00

555,000.00

T7

Tony Finau

86.25

368,750.00

T7

Matt Fitzpatrick

86.25

368,750.00

T7

K.H. Lee

86.25

368,750.00

T7

Scottie Scheffler

86.25

368,750.00

T11

Luke List

71.00

292,500.00

T11

Will Zalatoris

71.00

292,500.00

T13

Sungjae Im

62.00

265,000.00

T13

Jordan Spieth

62.00

265,000.00

T13

Cameron Young

62.00

265,000.00

T16

Patrick Cantlay

56.00

241,000.00

T16

Brian Harman

56.00

241,000.00

T18

Corey Conners

52.00

229,000.00

T18

Viktor Hovland

52.00

229,000.00

T18

Aaron Wise

52.00

229,000.00

T21

Mackenzie Hughes

45.33

220,000.00

T21

Hideki Matsuyama

45.33

220,000.00

T21

J.T. Poston

45.33

220,000.00

T21

Sepp Straka

45.33

220,000.00

T25

Seamus Power

38.53

213,333.34

T25

Scott Stallings

38.53

213,333.33

T25

Justin Thomas

38.53

213,333.33

28

Trey Mullinax

35.13

211,000.00

29

Adam Scott

33.43

210,000.00

T30

Russell Henley

30.88

208,500.00

T30

Billy Horschel

30.88

208,500.00

32

Sam Burns

28.33

207,000.00

33

Sahith Theegala

26.63

206,000.00

34

Keegan Bradley

24.93

205,000.00

T35

Ryan Brehm

23.23

203,500.00

T35

Chez Reavie

23.23

203,500.00

37

Adam Svensson

21.53

202,000.00

38

Chad Ramey

20.40

201,000.00

W/D

Xander Schauffele

-

  

