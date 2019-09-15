Garcia (69) holes clutch par on last to win 100th KLM Open

Getty Images

AMSTERDAM – Sergio Garcia won the 100th edition of the KLM Open by one shot Sunday, holding his nerve for a par on the final hole to finish on 18 under and leave Nicolai Hojgaard in second place.

Garcia kissed his young daughter Azalea and threw her up in the air on the 18th green after holing a short putt to seal his victory with a 3-under 69 in the final round that mixed four bogeys with seven birdies.

"Great week, amazing," Garcia said. "We had a great week and it's great to win again."

The Spaniard played it safe on the final hole, just moments after 18-year-old Hojgaard (68) had narrowly missed an eagle putt on the same hole to finish 17 under.

"It was nice I only needed a five on the last," Garcia said.

Matt Wallace (68) of England finished third on 15 under.

