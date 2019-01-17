Defending champion Sergio Garcia, battling a sinus infection and an upset stomach, shot 2-under 69 to trail by three in Round 1 of the Singapore Open.

Taiwan’s Hung Chien-Yao was able to complete a 5-under 66 to take the outright lead before inclement weather suspended play.

Despite his illness, Garcia felt he played – if not scored – pretty well.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Full-field scores from Singapore Open

“I've had a little bit of a sinus infection these last couple of days, and a bit of an upset stomach this morning,” Garcia told reporters. “But I think I played nicely, and the highest I can shoot.”

Lightning halted play for over three hours at Sentosa Golf Club and play was eventually called with 78 players on the course.

Other notables include: Matthew Fitzpatrick, who shot 3-under 68; Davis Love III, who was 3 under through 11 holes; and Paul Casey, who was even par through 11. Dru Love, who like his father is trying to earn a spot at The Open via qualifying this week, shot 2-over 73.