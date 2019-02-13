LOS ANGELES – There was more to Sergio Garcia’s meltdown at the Saudi International last month than a poor putting performance and substandard greens, the Spaniard explained on Wednesday at the Genesis Open.

“I received some very emotional, personal news earlier that week that didn’t help. It was in the back of my mind. As I became frustrated on the course everything erupted,” Garcia told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis on Wednesday ahead of the Genesis Open.

Garcia didn’t go into detail about the personal news but said he spent last week reflecting on his behavior at the European Tour event, where he damaged several greens and was disqualified for what officials deemed “serious misconduct.”

“It was a mix of some emotional and personal things going on and a little frustration with the greens,” said Garcia, who also issued an apology on Tuesday via social media.

Full-field tee times from the Genesis Open

Genesis Open: Articles, photos and videos

Garcia, who is making his first start on the PGA Tour this year, was also asked what he would say to other players who have criticized his behavior during the third round in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m sure some of them aren’t going to be happy about it. We all make mistakes and I’m the first to admit it,” he said. “The only thing I can do is apologize. I’m going to work hard to behave the best way possible. Show everyone that not only am I a good golfer, I’m a good person.”

The day before Garcia was disqualified, he was caught on video swinging his club in anger several times after a bunker shot.

“It’s not going to happen [again]. I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Garcia said. “I’m going to work really, really hard that those downs don’t get to that point.”