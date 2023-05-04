Sixteen of the 17 players who violated the DP World Tour’s conflicting event release policy and joined LIV Golf have paid the £100,000 fine that was levied against them by the circuit.

Sergio Garcia, who resigned his DP World Tour membership Thursday, was the only player who didn’t pay the fine.

“We will therefore take appropriate action if he continues not to respect the Sport Resolutions panel’s decision,” a statement from the DP World Tour read.

The fines were originally stayed by a court in the United Kingdom, but an arbitration panel upheld the sanction last month.

“Details of further sanctions for players who breached the conflicting tournament regulation by playing in subsequent conflicting events without a release will be announced next week,” the statement read.

Unlike the PGA Tour, which suspended its members who joined LIV Golf, the DP World Tour was limited by its regulations to fines for its sanctions.

Among the 16 players who paid the fine were Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland, who also resigned from the circuit this week. Patrick Reed, Graeme McDowell and Charl Schwartzel were among the players who paid the fine and have chosen to retain their membership.