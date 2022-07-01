×

Seven more players suspended by PGA Tour; Patrick Reed resigns card

With a distinct efficiency, the PGA Tour added seven more players to the list of those who have been indefinitely suspended because of their participation in a LIV Golf event.

In a memo sent to players Thursday, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said those who teed off on Day 1 at the LIV event in Portland, Oregon, will join the 17 members that were suspended for playing in the Saudi-backed league’s first event last month.

“As our regulations clearly state, there are no conflicting event/media releases available for events that take place in North America,” the memo read. “As a result, these players did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights releases and their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV event is in violation of our tournament regulations.”

This wave of suspended players includes Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez. According to the memo, Reed has resigned his Tour membership.

