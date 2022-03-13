PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Fretting about what he might face early Sunday morning, Anirban Lahiri arrived at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday afternoon to do some experimentation. He lugged a duffel bag with all of his warm-weather gear to the range, tried on everything and determined which combination of clothing gave him the most freedom in his swing.

“I was as prepared as I could be, I suppose,” he said, “but I had four layers on this morning.”

In those bitterly cold temperatures (with a wind chill in the mid-20s), Lahiri went out in 39th and appeared to be fading from the picture at The Players. Then he made an 11-foot eagle on the 11th hole and was on his way, salvaging a 73 to remain in the mix.

“Going to bed last night I was a bit scared how cold it was going to be,” he said. “I’m not used to playing in temperatures sub-40, and I did struggle a little bit when I came out, but it was nice to just get back into a good process and a good rhythm.”

Anirban Lahiri overcomes low temperatures

With slightly warmer and calmer conditions in the afternoon, Lahiri took advantage, making five birdies on his outward nine. After a bogey on the 10th hole, he two-putted for a final birdie before the horn sounded to suspend play.

When The Players resumes at 8 a.m. ET Monday, Lahiri will have a one-shot lead with 25 holes remaining.

“Made a lot of good swings today, just kept it in front of me, made good decisions,” he said. “It was a great day.”

The frigid conditions reminded Lahiri of the coldest weather he’d ever played in, at the 2013 Ballestine’s Championship in South Korea.

“I was borderline hypothermic the whole day,” he said. “I was so happy I missed the cut.”

Needing four layers on Sunday, Lahiri will be relieved to see the milder forecast for Monday: highs in the upper 60s, with winds around 15 mph.