Lowry and Co. chasing Ormsby after two rounds of Hong Kong Open

HONG KONG – Wade Ormsby took sole possession of the lead at the Hong Kong Open with a 4-under 66 in the second round on Friday.

Ormsby, who won the event in 2017, is two shots clear of S.S.P. Chawrasia (63) at 9-under 131 overall.

''I guess it's a good thing being in the lead. You just got to get ahead and get them,'' Ormsby said. ''I'm obviously playing well. I probably played better today than the way I did yesterday. Two bogeys and one of them was a bad hole, but otherwise I played beautifully.''

Chawrasia, who led for three days in 2017 before falling behind to Ormsby, played a flawless round of 7 under.

Travis Smyth (68) was tied for third place along with Shiv Kapur (66), Gunn Charoenkul (67) and Jazz Janewattananond (66), two strokes behind the leader.

Open champion Shane Lowry is four back after a 66. Tony Finau is tied for 24th, seven back, after his second consecutive 69.

The tournament began on Thursday after a six-week delay because of anti-government protests. It was originally scheduled for November in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory which has seen more than six months of anti-government demonstrations.

 

