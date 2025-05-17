Shane Lowry says PGA blowup after pitch-mark ruling due to ‘ESPN guy’ being ‘too involved’

Shane Lowry lost his cool after not receiving free relief from a pitch mark Friday at the PGA Championship.

The incident happened on the par-4 eighth hole, where Lowry’s tee shot came to rest in a pitch mark. Television cameras showed Lowry discussing with a rules official, who determined that the pitch mark was not Lowry’s, meaning Lowry would have to play his ball as it lies.

Lowry proceeded to take a huge divot and hit the 57-yard pitch into a greenside bunker, then followed by swiping angrily at the turf and firing off several f-bombs, which were picked up by a nearby mic. Lowry was later shown flipping off what appeared to be the hole after missing his par putt, though it was unclear.

After missing the cut by a shot at 2 over, Lowry told the Irish Independent’s Brian Keogh that he was upset not at the official but at a member of the ESPN Live broadcast team.

“It was just that the ESPN guy was a bit too in there involved when he wasn’t asked to be and that’s what annoyed me a lot,” Lowry said. “I was just asking the referee, and the ESPN guy comes straight over and he’s like, ‘That’s not your pitch mark.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s not for you to talk about.’ That’s for me to call a rules official and decide what happens. I just said to the rules official, ‘What happens to the guy at 7:10 who’s not on ESPN Live?’ I guarantee you he’s down there arguing that’s his pith mark. I don’t want a drop because it’s not my pitch mark. But I’m just saying. And it goes back to, I had a lot of mud balls again today.”

Lowry added that the pitch mark his ball was in looked fresh, as did a nearby mark.

“I wasn’t arguing that it was my pitch mark,” Lowry continued. “I was trying to be 100% sure because imagine if I had to come in and all of a sudden somebody told me that was your pitch mark and there’s this one guy whose producers tell him it isn’t? … So, you need to be just careful about what you’re doing, because there’s so much at stake.”

This isn’t Lowry’s first dustup with a reporter this major season. He fired back at a reporter on Saturday at the Masters after he was asked if he was looking back at a charging McIlroy, who was playing right behind him.

“No,” Lowry snapped. “I’m not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes. I’m trying to win the tournament, as well. I know that’s what y’all want me to talk about, but I’ve just had a s--- finish, I’ve got a chance to win the Masters tomorrow, and I’m going to go hit some balls.”

Lowry didn’t speak to reporters at all last Sunday at the Truist Championship, where he bogeyed two of his last three holes to finish two shots behind Sepp Straka.