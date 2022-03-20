Shaun Norris loses lead, fights back to win first DP World title in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Shaun Norris claimed his first title on the DP World Tour after losing his overnight lead and then fighting back to reclaim the advantage on the penultimate hole at the Steyn City Championship on Sunday.

Norris finished with a 70 to win by three shots on 25 under par.

Compatriot Dean Burmester (69) was second after he had snatched the lead and appeared on course to take the title in Johannesburg.

Norris, who was four clear overnight, saw Burmester charge ahead on the opening nine. But Norris made four birdies coming in, including three in his last five holes.

He had the lead again after his birdie on No. 17, and Burmester’s challenge finally fell away on the same hole with a double bogey. They both made par on the last, confirming the maiden victory for the 39-year-old Norris.

Another South African, Oliver Bekker, was tied for third with Germany’s Matti Schmid.

The Steyn City Championship was making its debut on the tour schedule.