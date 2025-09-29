Should Keegan Bradley run it back? Ranking some options for 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain

His second Ryder Cup victory as captain barely finalized, Luke Donald was already being showered on Bethpage’s 18th green with chants of, “Two more years!” That included several players and even someone from his immediate family. Donald is already the betting favorite to lead a third European team at Adare Manor in 2027, though if he opts to step down, perhaps he’ll take an assistant’s role under Justin Rose, the 45-year-old and six-time Ryder Cupper who starred again in New York but is certainly nearing the end as a competitor. Either way, it’s surely one of those two for Europe.

As for the Americans, there is far more captain uncertainty.

Keegan Bradley is the early favorite to run it back in Ireland in two years, while the group of contenders is crowded behind him. One option that has already been ruled out is Phil Mickelson, who took to social media this weekend to take his name out of the hat, if it was even in the hat because of his move to LIV Golf three years ago.

“No rumors,” Mickelson wrote. “My Ryder Cup involvement is over. I’m happy being a spectator and rooting for Team USA.”

Let’s size up some candidates for 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain:

1. Keegan Bradley

Bradley and his assistant captains showed some ineptitude with analytics when it came to a few pairings, but where he most went wrong was with the setup. Perhaps it was telling that on Saturday night he said, “I think historically we play faster greens on the PGA Tour than they do.” News flash: Every member of the European team is a full-time PGA Tour (or LIV) member, some for over a decade. It’s almost as if they thought they were still playing the likes of Donald and Lee Westwood; this modern European squad, one loaded with firepower, feasted on a benign Bethpage with little rough. All that said, where Europe has found an advantage is with continuity, from the top down. The U.S. might not have a better option than to run Bradley back, letting him correct mistakes, which, credit to him, he admitted to. The good news is the away captain doesn’t control the setup.

2. Tiger Woods

If it’s true that Woods turned down the 2025 captaincy, then perhaps he’d feel the same disinterest in taking for reins in Ireland. But if not, there isn’t another captain who would inspire his players more. Who knows how Woods would do with pairings, but he did just fine in Australia in 2019, and the intimidation factor alone is enough to consider him, especially on enemy soil. Then again, considering Woods’ career Ryder Cup record – 13-21-3 – is he really that intimidating in this event?

3. Webb Simpson

If I was a betting man, I’d probably put my money behind Simpson. He’s been part of the assistant rotation in Cups, including at Bethpage, and he’s arguably got the most leadership qualities of any realistic candidate. Plus, he was a player on that 2007 U.S. Walker Cup team that snapped a lengthy away drought at Royal County Down. He could get some of that band back together, too, by appointing Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel as assistants.

4. Steve Stricker

He’s been a winning Ryder Cup (2021) and Presidents Cup (2017) captain, so if the U.S. is only concerned about winning, then why not give Stricker a crack at an away game? He’s had some health issues in recent years, so maybe he’s not interested in the stresses and demands of being a captain again, but he’d be a good pick.

5. Brandt Snedeker

He’d likely be higher up this list if not for the fact that he’s set to captain the 2026 U.S. Presidents Cup team at Medinah. But he’ll get to captain a Ryder Cup one day, perhaps as soon as 2029 at Hazeltine.

6. Jim Furyk

It did not work in Paris in 2018, what makes you think it will somehow pay off at another away Ryder Cup nine years later? Still, he’s by far the most experienced American option, ranking second all-time in matches played and serving twice as a Cup captain (also 2024 Presidents Cup) and four times a Ryder Cup assistant.

7. Kevin Kisner

He’s been a Cup assistant twice now and is clearly a team-room favorite because of his personality, but it’s hard to see Kisner’s role expanding right now.

8. Gary Woodland

Got his first spin as an assistant at Bethpage, though he’s likely several Ryder Cups away from a captain’s nod, if he gets one at all.

9. Stewart Cink

Have his Ryder Cup captaincy hopes expired after being dropped as an assistant this year? Cink came out and said he was disappointed that the PGA of America bypassed him in selecting Bradley, so maybe he sees the writing on the wall.

10. Justin Leonard

A true dark horse – and favorite pick of Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. He’s a Ryder Cup hero as a player (see: 1999 at Brookline), and he might be the closest the U.S. has to a Luke Donald. However, he declined multiple chances at being an assistant in the past, so that may have ruined his chances of ever leading a Ryder Cup team.

11. Paul Azinger

So much of what’s been good about U.S. Ryder Cup teams in the last decade-plus is credited to Azinger, and yet he only led once, in 2008 at Valhalla. Times have changed, yes, but Zinger getting a chance to captain in an away pressure-cooker would, at the very least, be entertaining.

12. Tom Watson

It’s time for some good, old-fashioned discipline again. He also is the last U.S. captain to win in Europe (1993, The Belfry).

13. Zach Johnson

To quote those New York crowds: Fuhgeddaboudit.

14. Nick Saban

One word: Winner.

15. Scott Scheffler

If Scottie Scheffler hadn’t gone 1-4, the Americans would’ve won at Bethpage. He’s struggled in some of these Cups already, so why not employ his dad to get the most out of the world No. 1.