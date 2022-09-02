Six players earn PGA Tour cards after latest wave of LIV defectors lose status

The latest wave of LIV defectors officially lost status with the PGA Tour on Friday, and the next six out were moved inside the top 125 on the 2021-22 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List.

At 1:15 p.m. ET, Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale teed off in Boston for the latest edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, immediately resulting in their suspension from the Tour.

Their removal elevated six players: Matt Wallace, Austin Smotherman, Justin Lower, Doc Redman, Danny Willett and Kelly Kraft now rank Nos. 120-125 in the FedExCup standings, respectively. As such, they have earned fully exempt 2022-23 Tour status and gain The Players Championship access.

Lower, Redman and Kraft were also removed from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals field, as they cannot better their Tour status by playing in this week's event. They will not count toward The Finals 25.