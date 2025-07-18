Sixteen players made all four major cuts in 2025; one player missed all four

Sixteen players made all four major-championship cuts in 2025. They were:

Aaron Rai

Brian Harman

Daniel Berger

Harris English

J.J. Spaun

Jon Rahm

Matt Fitzpatrick

Mav McNealy

Rasmus Hojgaard

Bob MacIntyre

Rory McIlroy

Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele has now made 15 straight major cuts, the longest active streak going. Scheffler is next with 14 consecutive major cuts made.

Here are the players who made three major cuts this year:

Bryson DeChambeau

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Hideki Matsuyama

J.T. Poston

Jhonattan Vegas

Jordan Spieth

Keegan Bradley

Matt Wallace

Max Greyserman

Michael Kim

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Wyndham Clark

Now, for the bad. Here are the 11 players who missed three of the four major cuts this year:

Brooks Koepka

Davis Thompson

Dustin Johnson

Laurie Canter

Matt McCarty

Min Woo Lee

Nick Dunlap

Patrick Cantlay

Phil Mickelson

Sepp Straka

Tom Hoge

Koepka’s three misses are a career first; Koepka had only missed five major cuts in 42 career major starts before this year. Johnson, Mickelson and Straka made The Open cut to avoid joining the one player to miss all four major cuts in 2025:

Cameron Smith

Smith has now missed five straight major cuts, the longest skid of players who have played in all of those championships.