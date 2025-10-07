Skins Game set for Thanksgiving week return after 17-year absence

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The return of the Skins Game shows how much has changed in 17 years. The four players are among the top 15 in the world, it’s moving from the California desert to South Florida and it will be broadcast on Prime Video instead of network TV.

The Skins Game to be played on the Friday after Thanksgiving will feature Ryder Cup star and FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

It will be held at Panther National, a new course in Florida that opened two years ago and was designed by Thomas and Jack Nicklaus. Bradley, Schauffele and Thomas all live in the area.

The Skins Game, which began in 1983 with some of golf’s biggest stars, was last played in 2008 and won by K.J. Choi.

The new Skins Game will have a similar format. A player wins the dollar amount for each hole, and it carries over if the hole is tied. The difference is a “reverse purse,” in which all four players start with $1 million and their fortunes rise or fall with every hole won or lost.

Coverage will start at 9 a.m., the start of a big Black Friday for Prime Video, which also will have an NFL game and an NBA doubleheader.

This is the second golf event for Prime, which last month announced it would stream two additional hours of weekday coverage at the Masters.