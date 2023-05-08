So Yeon Ryu joins Annika Sorenstam in getting U.S. Women's Open special exemption

Just days after the USGA extended a special exemption into this year’s U.S. Women’s Open to Annika Sorenstam, another past national champion was invited to compete at Pebble Beach.

So Yeon Ryu, who won the 2011 U.S. Women’s Open in a three-hole aggregate playoff at The Broadmoor, has accepted her spot in the field for the July 6-9 championship in Pebble Beach, California.

“I am excited and honored to accept this special exemption into the U.S. Women’s Open,” Ryu said. “This championship means so much to me, and to be able to compete in it again, and to do so at a place as special as Pebble Beach, is thrilling, and I am so grateful to the USGA for this opportunity. I look forward to teeing it up there in July.”

Ryu missed the USWO cut last year at Pine Needles to snap a streak of 12 straight made cuts in the major. That stretch included six top-5 finishes, highlighted by a T-2 in 2019 at the Country Club of Charleston. This year’s championship will mark her 14th consecutive USWO start.

In six starts this season on the LPGA, Ryu has made just one cut as she’s also slipped to No. 112 in the world rankings.