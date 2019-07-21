Shane Lowry's first major victory had everyone talking on social media.
Here's what players were saying after the Irishman's triumph Sunday at The Open at Royal Portrush.
The 148th Open at Royal Portrush transcended a golf tournament, a truly emotional spectacle and an outlet for the delicate soul.
A year ago this week, Shane Lowry slumped into a chair following a first-round 74 at Carnoustie and cried.
The success of Irish golf over the past decade wasn’t always necessarily kind to Shane Lowry. But after Sunday, he won't have to answer anymore questions of when it will finally be his time.